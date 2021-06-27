Fatal York shooting believed to be domestic incident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead and another was shot in the face in an incident in York.

Police say they believe the fatal shooting was a domestic incident.

According to Fairview Township Police, it happened on Saturday morning, around 10 a.m., on the 600 block of Pleasant View Road.

Police say a female died, and a male was shot in the face. The male was described to be conscious and walking around.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation, and they say there is no danger to the public.