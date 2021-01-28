Father, son saved by firefighters — and three working smoke alarms

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Damage to the home and its contents was likely to top $100,000. But the people inside — a man and his young son — were uninjured thanks to firefighters and to three working smoke alarms, one on each floor, including the basement, where the fire began, according to Wrightsville Fire Chief Chad Livelsberger.

“Smoke alarms saved two lives today,” Livelsberger said. “And a child at that.”

The alarms, he said, alerted the father, who grabbed the child from another bedroom. The two were trapped in the home, unable to escape on their own. Firefighters, who had gotten the call at about 1 a.m. and knew someone was likely trapped inside, rescued them from the second floor.

Livelsberger said the cause remains undetermined, but the lesson is clear.

“It’s just imperative that people check their smoke alarms, get smoke alarms,” he said.

Like some other Midstate fire departments, Wrightsville’s has a program that offers free smoke alarms to people who don’t have any. The department can even help you install the alarm.