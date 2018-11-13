FedEx holds job fair to fill 2,500 seasonal jobs

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - FedEx Supply Chain is holding a job fair to fill 2,500 seasonal jobs in the York area.

The job fair at the York Expo Center began Tuesday and continues Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives will interview potential candidates for full-time and part-time warehouse positions, all starting at around $17 an hour.

FedEx is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for all seasonal positions.

The warehouse is located in West Manchester Township.