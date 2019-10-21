Feds join York’s effort to reduce gun violence

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal officials are getting involved in York’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

A $360,000 federal grant will help to fund a new partnership between the city, the district attorney’s office, the U.S. attorney’s office, and York College.

The partnership will work to improve the Group Violence Intervention strategy, a program that focuses on groups with the most risk of victimization and offending.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a difficult program,” U.S. Attorney David Freed said. “What we have seen over time with GVI, we’ve seen good results, but we are not where we need to be.”

The grant money will be used to hire a specialized GVI prosecutor. York College will collect and analyze data then issue a report to prove or refute the success of the prosecutorial strategy developed through the project.

Incoming police Chief Osborne Robinson approves of the new collaborative.

“I’m very optimistic about this relationship and what the outcomes can be, and how it can be tweeted to achieve the goals of the city.

