YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Feel the love of Valentine’s Day in Downtown York this weekend with a wide variety of indoor, outdoor, and takeout dining, as well as virtual and COVID-safe entertainment.

Visitors can spend a special romantic dinner at one of Downtown York’s fine restaurants offering special Valentine’s menus including The Handsome Cab, Rockfish Public House, Revival Social Club, The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar, Tutoni’s and more!

For those looking to spend time at home, these Downtown York restaurants are also offering Valentine’s meals to go. Garden Gate Fine Foods, Hamir’s Indian Fusion, Mudhook Brewing Company, and Roosevelt Tavern will also offer meals to go.

Lastly, the York Symphony is offering music grams, where a YSO member visits your home for an outdoor socially distanced performance and a delivery of Fitzkee’s Candies and a gift from Sunrise Soap Company.

To see the full lineup of Valentine’s Day dining and activities in Historically Edgy Downtown York, click here.