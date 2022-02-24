(WHTM) — Ten Pennsylvanians die each day as a result of substance use disorder. The kind of pain a York County mom and dad know far too well. They say drugs played a role in the deaths of all three of their sons.
Now, they are working hard to help other parents save their children. abc27’s photojournalist Zack Lang spoke with Dee Dolan and William Dolan Jr. to learn more.
If you, a friend, or love one is struggling with substance use disorder, there is help available. Visit one of the links below for more resources and additional information.
Resources:
- PA GET HELP NOW: 1-800-662-4357
- National Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP
- Support for parents with kids struggling with substance use disorder: text CONNECT to 55753
- Drug and Alcohol Referral Tool (DART)
- WellSpan Health’s Just Five tool
- Department of Drug and Alcohol “Find your county drug and alcohol office”
- PCCD Statewide Naloxone Allocation Request Form
- Prevention and Education Resources
- Naloxone for First Responders
- Treating Heroin and Opioid Use Disorder
- More Opioid Epidemic Resources in Pennsylvania
- OverdoseFreePA
- PAStop