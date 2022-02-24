(WHTM) — Ten Pennsylvanians die each day as a result of substance use disorder. The kind of pain a York County mom and dad know far too well. They say drugs played a role in the deaths of all three of their sons.

Now, they are working hard to help other parents save their children. abc27’s photojournalist Zack Lang spoke with Dee Dolan and William Dolan Jr. to learn more.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Watch their story in the video player above.

If you, a friend, or love one is struggling with substance use disorder, there is help available. Visit one of the links below for more resources and additional information.

Resources: