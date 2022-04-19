YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Family First Health says they know the last two years have been hard – but they are beginning to see the lingering psychological effects of the pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health last fall. FFH representatives said the pandemic also impacted children’s physical health.

The CDC reports childhood obesity in the U.S. is a serious public health issue and studies are showing twice as many children experienced an increase in BMI during that time.

A few other issues seen include:

Nutrition

Physical activity

Sleep

Anxiety

These are just some of the topics Health Coach Sharla Scotten is hoping to address with students at Hannah Penn K-8 in York County.

“We are excited for the launch of the health coach role at Hannah Penn’s School-Based Health Center,” said Erica Johnson, the School-Based Health Center Manager for Family First Health. “The role will help to improve the social, emotional, and physical wellness of the students, their families, and ultimately, the community.”