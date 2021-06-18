Fill the Boot event benefits fallen firefighters in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A community group is organizing a fundraiser to help create a memorial garden for two firefighters who died in the line of duty.

York XL will be holding a Fill the Boot fundraiser at East Philadelphia and North Broad Streets in York from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday. The money will be used for The Ivan and Zach Firefighters Memorial Gardens.

In March of 2018, Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died after a building collapse at a burned-out warehouse in York.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser Friday, you can sponsor a brick at the memorial site by headed to the York XL website.

