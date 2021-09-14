Financial help available for York County residents impacted by remnants of Ida

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly two weeks after remnants of Ida tore through the Midstate, residents in select Pennsylvania counties can apply for state and federal assistance.

Residents in York, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties can apply for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program (IHP) which provides financial and direct services to individuals and households affected by a disaster, who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.

Applications for assistance can be submitted online by clicking here or over the phone