MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-alarm fire has broken out at a recycling center in Manchester Township.

According to York County dispatch, the fire is at the Penn Waste Recycling Center on the 3600 block of Mia Brae Drive in Manchester Township.

Image Courtesy: South County Fire Photos

The calls were first received around 8:30 p.m. No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.