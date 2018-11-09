Fire company says it may be forced to close

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (WHTM) - Eagle Fire Company says it's desperately trying to stay in operation, but the money it gets every year from East Manchester Township is not coming in.

The company says if they keep pulling from their savings, next year could be their last.

"The funding is not coming in, but we're still getting out the door," Fire Chief Jacob Bush said. "So far, we're up to 280 calls for the year, and 75 percent of them are from the township."

But with an ongoing criminal investigation into the theft of thousands of dollars last summer, the township is holding on to the $70,000 it usually gives Eagle until the fire company changes how it operates.

"The township fully knows the importance that Eagle brings to our community, but we have to know that these dollars are protected and they are running their house in a clean financial matter," township vice president Dave Naylor said.

The township wants Eagle to hire a certified accountant to handle its funds and keep a close eye on taxpayer dollars.

"I think we should be applauded for taking these actions against a company that is involved in an ongoing investigation," Naylor said.

Eagle says it's working to create a tighter operation, but they feel it's not right to have their funding withheld. They recognize, however, that their past may leave them struggling for a while.

"As a department, we failed," Bush said. "There were some people that had no control over it. The first side, the administrative side went down, and now we're stepping up and taking care of it."

The township says in the meantime, they'll reserve those funds. It feels confident Eagle will fulfill its requirements in a timely matter.