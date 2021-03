YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive house fire broke out in the first block of Summer Drive, Monaghan Township on Wednesday morning around 1 a.m.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time multiple fire companies arrived at the scene.

Police and EMS were on the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

