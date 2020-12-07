Fire spreads through row homes in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday morning, firefighters responded to a grease fire on Franklin Way in York County.

The first home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and spread to four row homes before firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The York City fire chief says it was difficult to control the fire in the row homes.

“It’s hard to watch families lose everything. We see it on a frequent basis and it doesn’t get easier,” Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said.

While no injuries were reported, the Red Cross is helping families who are displaced.

York City officials continue to investigate the cause of Monday’s fire.