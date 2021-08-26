PHOTOS: Firefighter crews respond to collapsed building in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighter crews responded to a collapsed building in York County at 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, August 26.

Michael Forstoffer, Fire Chief of Eureka Volunteer Fire Company, told abc27 that neighbors said that the structure seemed unstable for some time.

Photo Credits: Seth Kaplan

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to the report, the roof and floors pancaked inside the building. A firefighter was treated on the scene and released for heat exhaustion. There are no other reporter injuries.

The Cross Roads Borough building was used primarily for storage on Church Road. It was decided that it will have to be demolished.

This is a developing story.