Firefighter fined after pushing trooper at I-83 crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A former firefighter has been fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to charges from a confrontation with a state trooper along Interstate 83.

Michael Naylor, 50, of Glen Rock, entered the plea Wednesday to misdemeanor counts of obstructing emergency services and disorderly conduct.

He was fined $500 for each count and must also pay $525.55 in fees and court costs, according to online court records.

State troopers on Sept. 29 were sent to a single-vehicle crash near the Queen Street exit in York Township and saw that the driver was showing signs of an overdose. The troopers could not open the car doors, so they broke out a passenger side window and administered naloxone to the man.

When Goodwill Fire Company arrived on the scene, police said Naylor became upset that troopers were breaking the glass and began yelling. A trooper ordered Naylor to leave the scene but he refused.

The trooper was attempting to escort Naylor away when he pushed the trooper. Naylor was then taken to the ground and handcuffed, police said. He was later released from custody at the scene.

Goodwill Fire Company fired Naylor after conducting its own investigation.