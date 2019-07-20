6 firefighters hospitalized, released after house fire

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Six firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion after battling a house fire in extremely hot weather, said an official from the Strinestown Community Fire Company 26.

Three other people were treated on scene of the fire on Green Spring Road, near the intersection Cloverleaf and E. Butter Roads. The people treated at the hospital have been released.

Crews were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday and stayed on scene for most of the day, the official said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Thank you Spin and other members of our community for the generosity. When we arrived back in station we found this !!! Thank you we appreciate it very much. Posted by Strinestown Community Fire Company 26 on Saturday, July 20, 2019

The Strinestown Community Fire Company 26 posted pictures of dozens of cases of water bottles and Gatorade donated to the fire company from the community.