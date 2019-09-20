Firefighters connect with community through paint

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters with York Area United Fire and Rescue teamed up with adults with special needs for a day of painting.

Crews say they want to get more involved in the community, and making a piece of art together is a perfect way.

Battalion Chief Matt Arnold says his firefighters took time while on and off duty to participate. He said they feel it’s important to form bonds with the people they serve outside times of tragedy.

“The community needs to see us out there other than when they are having the worst day of their life,” Arnold said. “It helps us get a better feel for who is in our community.”

“A lot of people are scared to ask for help, so if we better our relationship, they might be more willing to ask for help when they need it,” firefighter Celeste Jones said. “It’s nice to have something that’s positive. We see a lot of negative things during our day.”

The program is called Buddy Up for Art. Any company or organization in York is able to host similar events for employees.

The adults with special needs are from the group home Jessica and Friends.

