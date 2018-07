Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

JACOBUS, Pa. (WHTM) - The fireworks show planned for the annual Fourth of July Blast in Jacobus has been postponed due to the weather.

The rain date is Thursday, July 5.

A spokeswoman for the Jacobus Lions Club said some of the food vendors at Wednesday's events have agreed to stay at Community Park for the fireworks.

The park opens at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will launch around dusk.