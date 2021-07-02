First Friday in Downtown York: Events for the whole family

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, July 2nd marks the first Friday of July, and that means it’s time for artists, businesses, and musicians to fill Continental Square in Downtown York and celebrate their monthly First Friday event.

First Friday is a celebration of Downtown York, PA shops, restaurants, cultural venues and nightlife hot spots. The event is held on the first Friday of every month. The event runs from 5-9 p.m. and is located on the Southwest and Southeast corners of Continental Square.

“First Friday brings the community together to celebrate and relish in all of the talent that our city has,” Hannah Beard, Community Engagement Manager for Downtown York, said. “It is a night to catch up with friends and enjoy family time while supporting the small businesses of Downtown York.”

“Businesses and restaurants that are participating in First Friday often experience an increase in visitors to their business, as First Fridays bring more families and visitors to Downtown York,” Beard said.

Entertainment at First Friday:

Curious Little Playhouse : Free admission to the public, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Irish Dancers performing in front of the shop!

: Free admission to the public, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Irish Dancers performing in front of the shop! Escape Games Live : You have 60-ish minutes to find clues & solve puzzles in order to escape. Book your escape room now for some family-friendly fun!

: You have 60-ish minutes to find clues & solve puzzles in order to escape. Book your escape room now for some family-friendly fun! Free First Friday Film at the Appell Center-Trolls World Tour , 6:30 p.m.

, 6:30 p.m. Kris Kostoff and Don Carn Perform Live at The Cantina, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Live music in the Courtyard of m.Elene Vintage by ClōVer , 4pm-8pm

, 4pm-8pm Live heart-healthy cooking demonstrations by Wellspan Health. Check out a live demonstration outside of 46 W. Market Street by Sandy Glatfelter, who will teach you how to make a grilled salmon garden salad with Green Goddess dressing, as created by WellSpan’s Executive Chef, Rosario Campisi. Three demos will run throughout the night starting at 5:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Paint for a Good Cause at Fresh Pressed Juice Bar: Fundraiser for Omar Capo at The Fresh Pressed Juice Bar. Get together with family and friends and create a beautiful painting on Canvas. Graphic Designer and Artist Connie Higgins will lead you step-by-step through the process of creating a masterpiece you will be proud of.

Pop-Up Plant Bar at Gift Horse Brewing Company’s Maker’s Market , 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. We will offer a retail pop-up shop with pre-made planters, as well as our build-your-own plant bar. Reserve a session with us today! Various succulents, tropical plants, and cacti will be available as you select your own pot to match. Learn how to build and care for your very own succulent creation. Prices vary from $5-$60.

, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. We will offer a retail pop-up shop with pre-made planters, as well as our build-your-own plant bar. Reserve a session with us today! Various succulents, tropical plants, and cacti will be available as you select your own pot to match. Learn how to build and care for your very own succulent creation. Prices vary from $5-$60. Timeline Arcade : Join Timeline Arcade for their “Keep Trash RAD” campaign. Learn about the proper ways to recycle and discard used electronic waste. Recycle old batteries and cell phones.

: Join Timeline Arcade for their “Keep Trash RAD” campaign. Learn about the proper ways to recycle and discard used electronic waste. Recycle old batteries and cell phones. Yankee Doodle Drag Show at The Handsome Cab : By popular demand, The Handsome Cab is hosting another drag show on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 9 p.m. Only 100 reservations are available so make yours. Purchase your groups’ tickets together in order to sit together.

: By popular demand, The Handsome Cab is hosting another drag show on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 9 p.m. Only 100 reservations are available so make yours. Purchase your groups’ tickets together in order to sit together. York County History Center presents “An Ongoing Revolution”! The Revolutionary War may have ended in 1783 but the American Revolution is ongoing. Citizens of the United States are still “forming a more perfect Union”. During July First Friday, visitors can visit the York County History Center booth to view images of Revolutionary Era York, drop a ballot in our replica ballot box to share issues that are important to them or changes they would like to see. At scheduled times throughout the evening walking tours of downtown York will depart covering sites significant to the Revolutionary War, where prominent citizens of the time lived, and buildings that remain from the era. Tours will depart and return to Beaver Street for convenience.

The Revolutionary War may have ended in 1783 but the American Revolution is ongoing. Citizens of the United States are still “forming a more perfect Union”. During July First Friday, visitors can visit the York County History Center booth to view images of Revolutionary Era York, drop a ballot in our replica ballot box to share issues that are important to them or changes they would like to see. At scheduled times throughout the evening walking tours of downtown York will depart covering sites significant to the Revolutionary War, where prominent citizens of the time lived, and buildings that remain from the era. Tours will depart and return to Beaver Street for convenience. York Revolution vs Lancaster Barnstormers, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Friday Night Throwdown presented by PA Virtual Charter School. Foodie Friday. Fast Play Friday presented by PA Lottery.

When asked about why people should attend First Friday, Beard says “there is truly something for everyone to enjoy during First Friday like family-friendly activities, art galleries, live music, happy hour specials, diverse food options, museum tours and more all within walking distance throughout Downtown York.”

Everyone participating in First Friday can share their experience on Instagram using the hashtag #ffyork. There are numerous events for the whole family to enjoy! The weather is looking perfect for the event, so grab a friend or your family and enjoy First Friday in Downtown York!