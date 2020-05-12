First Presbyterian Church of York to host community ‘Take Away Dinner’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York will be offering the community a free ham take away dinner on Sunday, May 24.

The meal will include glazed ham, pineapple stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, a cookie and a bag of candy for the kids. Guests can take home a hot dinner for themselves and their family, with a limit of 4 per person starting at 12 p.m. until supplies run out.

The church is located at 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

There will be multiple pickup stations on the church grounds, to allow guests and servers to maintain social distancing.