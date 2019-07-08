First responder avoids injury in crash by seconds

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A first responder called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County escaped serious injury by just a matter of seconds Monday morning.

A tractor-trailer slammed into a York Area United Fire and Rescue command vehicle near the Emigsville exit, just moments after a battalion chief stepped out of the SUV.

Chief Daniel Hoff said the command vehicle was parked on the northbound shoulder with emergency lighting activated when the crash occurred around 9 a.m.

Hoff said the battalion chief followed all procedures before pulling over.

“When we arrived on the scene and I saw the damage, it definitely struck me, kind of choked me up a little bit, to know how close he came to being hurt,” Hoff said.

While it’s still unclear what led to the crash, Hoff said he is tired of drivers ignoring Pennsylvania’s “steer clear” law, which requires drivers to move over or slow down as they pass an emergency scene.

“If everyone would just slow down a little bit and pay better attention, we wouldn’t have to have those worries,” he said.

“We just need to make sure people understand we are out there and have a job to do,” Hoff said. “We can’t do that job effectively if we are always looking over our shoulder, wondering what is coming down the roadway.”