First responders share fire safety tips as winter weather continues

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s not unusual to see an increase in fires this time of year but we have seen a lot of them in the Midstate lately often destructive and sometimes deadly.

First responders share advice on how you can protect yourself and your home.

Emergency crews say around this time of the year with the cold temperature’s homeowners do what they can to stay warm but there are a lot of ways that can go wrong.

So doing it safely is crucial.

Heavy flames at a family skating rink in York County thick smoke and a home collapsing in Royalton Midstate firefighters have had their hands full responding to several recent emergencies.

Springettsbury Township a family is out of their home after an early morning house fire that has traced back to the use of a space heater.

“We do see a lot of fires relating to space heaters this time of year and in most cases their due to misuse of a space heater and not following the manufactures instructions and unfortunately those fires can be catastrophic,” Battalion Chief Matt Arnold said.

Battalion Chief Matt Arnold says when using a space heater keep at least three – five feet worth of space clear on all sides. Also, don’t plug them into extension cords keep them away from pets and clothes and never leave them unattended.

“Obviously they’re designed to make heat so anything around it is going to heat up and eventually if something goes wrong those things can reach their ignition point and they can start a fire and it will escalate very very quickly,” Chief Arnold said.

Battalion Chief Arnold says the biggest life-saving tool is to check your smoke detectors.

first responders also say never be afraid to reach out for help.