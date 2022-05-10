YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-blighted landmark is a step closer to getting back to its former glory. The Hanover Theatre has been closed since 1984. For the first time in its 95-year history, it is publicly owned by York County’s Redevelopment Authority, the Hanover Economic Development Corporation, and Hanover Borough.

“To make something like this happen, you need everybody in all those entities and more working very well together. Without it, it wouldn’t happen. And that continued cooperation and partnership going forward is going to be incredibly important,” said Oliver Hoar, chair of the Hanover Economic Redevelopment Corporation.

Hoar says they will decide what to do with the theater within the next two years.

The theater first opened in 1928 as the State Theatre, hosting silent movies and stage shows. It has been a performance venue, movie theater, and club in its lifetime so far, according to a release from the Redevelopment Authority of the County of York.