YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s first video gaming terminal is officially open.

The Rutter’s on Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Township held a grand opening for the machines on Tuesday.

Officials told us it’s a 24-hour operation and customers are allowed to eat and drink while playing and can stay as long as they want, but gamblers aren’t allowed to drink more than 25 ounces of alcohol while at the machines.

Rutter’s held a soft opening for the games on Friday.