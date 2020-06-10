Five injured in crash in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials say five people are injured after a vehicle crash that involved several parked cars in York County.

Police say around 10 p.m. Tuesday night York Area Regional Police Department was dispatched to Queensgate Auto Sales in York Township. They say a vehicle traveling southbound on Springwood Road failed to negotiate a curve, exited the roadway and struck several cars which were parked in the parking lot of the business.

The operator of the vehicle along with several passengers were transported to York Hospital for minor injuries, according to York Area Regional Police Department.

Goodwill Fire Company says a total of seven vehicles were damaged in the crash.

Police say excessive speed appears to be a factor but the crash is still under investigation.