MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were dispatched Friday morning to a sinking vehicle with three occupants on Conewago Creek Road near Bowers Bridge Road, in East Manchester Township.

Union Fire company says this part of Conewago Creek Road floods frequently and is impassable. They say six inches of fast-moving water is enough to sweep a full-size vehicle away.

The three occupants of the vehicle were rescued.

The fire company is advising drivers to avoid water covered roadways.