FlyHigh 22 Foundation continues to help others, five years after death of York County woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Amanda Strous was a daughter, sister, fiance, and mental health counselor. It’s been nearly five years since her death, but her passion for helping people lives on.

“Amanda, plain and simple, loved life,” Crystal Strous, Amanda’s mother, said.

Amanda was an athlete at Dallastown High School and Shippensburg University where she went on to get her master’s in mental health counseling.

“She was passionate mostly about helping other people,” Strous said.

On June 18, 2016, the 27-year-old was murdered inside her North Carolina apartment by a neighbor who lived above her.

“She would say hello to him, she would talk to him, most people thought he was very

odd, different, but that would be something that wouldn’t stop Amanda,” Strous said. “I think Amanda was the one person who could’ve helped him.”

Soon, five years will have passed.

“We have good days and some not-so-good days but even on the good days, it’s always there with you, it doesn’t ever leave,” Strous said.

The Strous family is making the best of their grief through the FlyHigh 22 Foundation. Its mission is to support scholarships at Dallastown High School and Shippensburg University for both athletes and those pursuing careers in mental health.

“The other part of the foundation is basically to help others in the mental health area whether it be

through domestic health violence, people who may need counseling,” Strous said.

Amanda’s mother says other young people can learn a lot from her daughter’s story.

‘They should live their life with a purpose, find a passion, expand on that, develop it, find a way to give back, and it makes life much more meaningful,” Strous said. “Everybody leaves a legacy behind and I think that everyone should think about their legacy, what’s it’s going to be.”

http://flyhigh22.net/foundation-support.html