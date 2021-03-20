Foalcam! Racing association opens window into horse farming

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Foals are coming into the world at Diamond Creek Farm, and many of these births happen on camera. For the second year, the horse facility is taking part in the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association’s online Foalcam.

The webcams are up at two breeding facilities: Diamond Creek, which raises standardbreds and Walnut Green Farm in Unionville, which specializes in thoroughbreds. According to Ashley Eisengeil, Marketing Director for PHRA, viewership increased dramatically in 2020.

“Last year was a real big spike because everyone was kind of cooped up,” she says, “and people get a lot of enjoyment out of watching the horses in the stalls, and also out in the fields in Pennsylvania.”

Caroline Vazquez, Director of Marketing and Stallion Syndicate at Diamond Creek Farm, says some people became really dedicated viewers. “They were staying up on their couch all night long watching the camera.”

Both the facilities and the association field a lot of questions from viewers. “We get a lot of emails,” says Eisengeil. “A lot of messages on Facebook asking how mom and baby are doing, asking us what the process is, of giving birth to foals, and what happens in the days following after they were born.”

Caroline Vazquez is enthusiatic about what webcams can do to help people understand facilities like Diamond Creek Farm.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about the sport, and breeding farms in general,” she says. “It gives people an insight into actually what happens at these farms.”