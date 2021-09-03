Food, drinks, and music: What The Food Trucks returns to York Sunday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The What The Food Trucks festival is back at Penn Park in York for the fifth year after having to cancel last year’s festival due to COVID-19 concerns.

The festival is set for Sunday, September 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will feature around 30 food trucks, live music throughout the day, and a beer garden for those age 21 and over (make sure you bring your ID!) There will also be several merchants throughout the festival if you’d like to go shopping -(psst…Christmas is coming sooner than you think…)

“What The Food Trucks transformed from a prior food truck festival in York in 2015, and we chose the Labor Day weekend to hold the festival for the community. Over the years, it’s been great to see the festival grow. We’ve always had this vision for an entire weekend-long event, and although COVID-19 set us back a little, we hope to grow the festival each year,” Kate Harmon, one of the organizers for the festival, said.

There are four bands scheduled to play throughout the day, starting at 11 a.m. The last band is scheduled to start at around 4:30 p.m.

The organizers chose Penn Park to host the festival because of its location within the community. “The city has so many wonderful spaces that are underutilized, and a lot of people don’t know about these spaces,” Harmon said. “Our organizers went door to door around the neighborhood about bringing the festival to the park, and really invited the community to the event instead of making the neighbors feel like we’re just using the space for one day and forgetting about it the rest of the year.”

Admission is free for the festival. Cash and credit will be accepted throughout the park. For parking and more information about the festival, visit their website.