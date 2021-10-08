Forget the old factory jobs: Manufacturing today looks very different from the past

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — October is Manufacturing Month, which is a big deal for the Midstate — in York County alone, manufacturing accounts for 20% of all wages. The industry today is a lot more high-tech than it used to be.

Bruce Newell, president and CEO of the manufacturing company MANTEC, said, “It is not the assembly line with the dirty atmosphere and hard, dirty jobs. It is clean, well-paying jobs, and you get to work with cool things like Baxter here.”

The aforementioned Baxter is a robot designed to do the warehouse and manufacturing jobs that are the most dangerous for humans.