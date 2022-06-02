HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Etters, York County has been sentenced for assaulting an employee at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Mechanicsburg.

According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, 32-year-old Jared B. Heisey, a former Defense Logistics Agency supervisor, assaulted an employee during work hours on Aug. 9, 2019, at the NSA. Heisey directed the victim to accompany him to conduct an inventory count in a remote building.

Once Heisey and the victim entered the remote building, Heisey pinned the victim against the wall by grabbing her neck with his hand, while making sexual comments about what he would like to do to her. Because of this, Heisey no longer works with the NSA.

He has been sentenced to two months imprisonment, followed by five months of home confinement. He has also been ordered to undergo counseling and to have no contact with the victim.

The case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Assistant

U.S. Attorney Jaime M. Keating prosecuted the case.