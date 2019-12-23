Former Red Lion school admin charged with corruption of minors

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A former administrator at Red Lion Area Junior High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student over 12 years ago.

Chad T. Keiser, 44, of Windsor, was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

The former student reported in September that she had a sexual relationship with Keiser from the early fall of 2006 until around the time she graduated in 2007. She said the relationship began when she was 17 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed by York Area Regional Police.

Keiser at the time was an elementary school teacher and an assistant director for the band. The former student was in the band.

Keiser admitted he had sex with the student two or three times in his car, the complaint states.

Keiser was the dean of students at Red Lion’s junior high school. He resigned in October.