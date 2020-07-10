Former Red Lion teacher pleaded guilty for sexual relationship with student

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A former teacher in the Red Lion Area School District has pleaded guilty to corruption of minors.

Chad Keiser admits having sexual contact with a 17-year-old Red Lion student 13 years ago.

At the time Keiser was an elementary school teacher and the assistant director of the high school band.

The allegations surfaced last year. The former student reported last September that she had a sexual relationship with Keiser from the early fall of 2006 until around the time she graduated in 2007. She said the relationship began when she was 17 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed by York Area Regional Police.

Keiser admitted he had sex with the student two or three times in his car, the complaint states.

Keiser was the dean of students at Red Lion’s junior high school.

A Red Lion employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said of the charges against Keiser:

“Most people were shocked… found it incredibly hard to believe. He was a young, inexperienced teacher at the time; however, he should have known it was a boundary not to cross. As an administrator, Chad was effective & very organized at the Junior High. His involvement in school activities and with students was always positive & productive … his presence is missed. As mandated reporters, all district employees understand the consequences of Mr. Keiser’s actions, but as his fellow coworkers we were deeply saddened that this had occurred.”

Keiser will be sentenced in October.

Top Stories: