Former York County football coach accused of sex abuse

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Midstate coach is accused of sexually abusing a boy. He was arrested in Maryland but investigators suspect there may be victims here in the Midstate.

Michael Bonczewski was an assistant coach for the York County School of Technology in 2011 and 2012.

Police say Bonczewki is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage football player in Maryland from 2010 through 2012. Authorities say the victim reported at least 200 encounters. The challenge for police now is determining if there are other victims.

The suspect has served in many roles where he may have come into contact with kids in Maryland and York County over the years.

“Mr. Bonczewski is being charged with multiple charges of sexual child abuse, stemming from a relationship he engaged in while an assistant football coach at Manchester Valley High School, and the North Carroll Titans football program here in Carroll County,” said Sherrif Jim Dewees, Carroll County, Maryland.

Police are asking any other potential victims to step forward. There is a hotline dedicated to this case. That number is 443-373-1684.