Former York Memorial Hospital sells for $1.5 million

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The former York Memorial Hospital sold for $1,545,000 after the auction ended Wednesday.

The hospital closed in 2019 after UPMC opened its new hospital at 1701 Innovation Drive.

Although the bidder has not been disclosed, Robin Zellers, President of auction company Ten-X, has some ideas for the property.

“A mixed-use development can include residential, can include an office component, could potentially include a retail component and that would be dependent upon the developer working with the municipality to make sure that it makes sense for the community,” said Zellers.

The bidding started at $800,000 for the hospital.