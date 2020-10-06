Former York police commissioner offers explanation for sudden resignation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One day after York City announced its new police commissioner, former commissioner Osborne Robinson offered an explanation for his resignation from the department.

Robinson announced last Wednesday that he intended to resign, which came as a surprise to many in the community given the brevity of his tenure. The city said in a release, “Commissioner Robinson has made the decision to resign not because he is unhappy with the opportunities presented to him throughout his tenure, but as a strategic career decision.”

His successor, Michael Muldrow, was announced at a Monday evening press conference held by Mayor Michael Helfrich.

