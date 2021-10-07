Found goat in York County, police asking for help to find owner

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lost goat has been found at the intersection of Pines Road and Red Mill Road in York County. The Newberry Township Police Department is asking for help with finding the owner.

If anyone has information regarding the owner of this animal, please call 717-938-2608.

