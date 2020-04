YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — The Wyndham Garden York in partnership with Apple Automotive Group, Utz and Hanover Foods is offering $5.00 meals freshly prepared by their Chef.



The meal giveaway is open to anyone in York County. Organizers say it’s their way of helping support the community that has always supported them

The fresh cooked meals are placed directly into people’s cars to minimize person-to-person contact.