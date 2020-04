WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friends, family, and former co-workers showed their support for a man battling cancer.

Dan Carey was a teacher at Northern High School. He was diagnosed with brain cancer 18 months ago.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic people can’t visit him but wanted to show him just how much he was loved.

On Wednesday evening, people gathered and held a car parade by his Warrington Township home so they could all see him from afar.

The event was a surprise for Carey.