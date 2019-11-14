Front-end loader accident leaves man dead in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County coroner’s office announced one man is dead from an accident that occurred while he was using a front-end loader in Paradise Township.

The man had reportedly been working on his CASE Uni-Loader front-end loader when the hydraulic unit in the front of the equipment dislodged, pinning the male against the equipment body.

The coroner was dispatched to the 5000 block of Admire Road at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

York County Reginal Police is investigating the accident.

There will be no autopsy but a routine toxicology will be obtained. The name has not yet been released.