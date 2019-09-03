The world of ‘Frozen’ comes to York for the fall

York, Pa. (WHTM) – The Belmont Theatre is looking to bring the magic of Frozen and adapting the beloved classic to a live performance with a new story and twist.

The York theater will be presenting Frozen Jr., which looks to bring all the unforgettable moments in the film while adding twists and turns only available in a live performance.

Frozen Jr. expands on the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa and brings back the old crew with a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor.

In the lineup of the musical are beloved songs from the film like Do You Want to Build a Snowman, For the First Time, In Forever, In Summer, an Let It Go.

The show will feature life-size Olaf and Sven puppets as well as a wintry mix of special effects to transform the theatre into a winter wonderland.

Fog machines, a snow machine, theatrical projections and a variety of stagecraft techniques will deliver audience members to the mythical land of Arendelle, to witness such nature’s wonders as northern lights, a blizzard, and a great thaw.

The cast includes Kate Vohs, Quinn Starrett, Jacob Schmitt, Gabe Strayer, Shane Watson, and is directed by Rene Staub, the theater’s Artistic Director.

The Belmont Theatre will present Disney’s Frozen, Jr on the main stage Sept. 13-15, 20-22 & 27-19.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3 p.m.

For inquiry or purchase, patrons can be directed to www.thebelmont.org or call 854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.

