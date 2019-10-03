Game Commission rescues two entangled bald eagles

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission rescued two entangled bald eagles Wednesday.

York County State Game Warden Justin Ritter responded to a creek along Bairs Mill Road in Hellam Township where a resident was concerned about two entangled bald eagles.

Warden Ritter was able to safely separate the eagle’s talons, and both eagles swam to the creek bank and hopped into a nearby field.

The Game Commission says the eagles rested, dried their feathers, and flew away.

They believe the eagles were entangled from fighting.