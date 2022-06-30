YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It happens every month, but it never looks the same twice. York’s “First Friday” returns to the streets of York on July 1.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. shops and restaurants in Downtown York will host special events and live entertainment. Refreshments and promotions will also be available.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This First Friday will feature something the event has never seen before, a “Beach Bash”.

“The Christmas in July beach bash on Beaver Street, the street will be closed down they’re actually encouraging everybody to wear their favorite holiday attire or beach themed attire as well as there will be ice cream for sale there, it’s a pretty exciting opportunity for you to hang out in Downtown York,” said Jonathan Desmarais of York Downtown Inc.

For more information about the event, visit DowntownYorkPA.com.