YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and work to benefit the environment is underway in York.

Volunteers planted dozens of trees at the Horn Farm Center. The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful donated the trees and manpower.

The Horn Farm Center is using the trees as a buffer to a nearby creek.

“The trees help to trap sediment and pollution from entering our waterways here in Pennsylvania, and that benefits not only Pennsylvania but also the Chesapeake Bay,” said Alexis Campbell from the Horn Farm Center.

The GAINT Company makes these types of investments for every gallon of fuel bought at its gas stations.