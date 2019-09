YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – After a much-needed makeover, a popular park in York City will re-open Monday.

The playground build at Girard Park is the ninth park in 11 years to be renovated by the group “Bring on Play.”

The last time the area was renovated was in the early 1990’s.

Volunteers added new mulch and poured fresh concrete.

The park is set to be open to the public Monday afternoon.