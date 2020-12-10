Give back to the Earth this holiday season with York County’s free Christmas Tree Recycling program

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Solid Waste Authority will hold a free Christmas Tree Recycling Program for all York County residents which will run from December 26, 2020, through January 31, 2021.

Residents may bring their tree to the parking lot located directly across the street from the York County Resource Recovery Center in Manchester Township on Blackbridge Rd.

Before drop off, residents should remove any ornaments, lights, tinsel, and protective bags. H & H General Excavating will recycle the trees into mulch for use in the Spring and Summer.

This program is a great, cost-effective way for residents to easily dispose of their Christmas trees while reducing and recycling waste. This is the 33rd year the Authority has offered the program.

Many municipalities now offer curbside Christmas tree collection for their residents, as well. Residents should call their municipal office to see if curbside collection programs are available.