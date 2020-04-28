Give Local York held online Friday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Give Local York, the biggest 24-hour give event in York County history, presented by GIANT Food Stores, is still on for May 1, 2020 and will take place completely online.

More than 300 nonprofits that benefit York County are participating. Many organizations had to cancel fundraising events so, Give Local York will provide an opportunity to raise money essential to fulfilling their mission.

“We are fortunate that an online giving event, like Give Local York, is actually the safest way to continue to support our nonprofits,” says White Rose Leadership Executive Director, Meagan Given.

In the two years since its founding, Give Local York has raised $4.5 million for local nonprofits from more than 10,000 donors from all over the region, the state, the country, and the world.

The event will take place on givelocalyork.org, complete with a 24-hour online streaming channel, as well as on Give Local York social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Give Local York is also working with media partners Fox 43, ABC 27, and Cumulus Radio Stations to provide live day-of updates so York Countians can follow along from home.

Donors can also choose to support several COVID-19-specific relief funds that are participating on May 1.

York County COVID-19 Response Fund

Given the immediate needs within York County, this Response Fund created by United Way of York County, York County Community Foundation and other philanthropic partners will provide grants to nonprofits whose operations have the greatest capacity to address the basic needs of food and housing for vulnerable populations that are under additional strain due to the pandemic.

York County Artists Relief Fund

Local area artists are using York’s biggest give day to address the urgent need artists and performers have by raising dollars for the York Artist Relief Fund. Through their fiscal sponsor the Cultural Alliance of York County, the York Artist Relief Fund will use our dollars raised during Give Local York to award grants of up to $500 to individual artists who live in York County whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

York City Independent Restaurant Association

Restaurants and employees are feeling the catastrophic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Since March 1, the industry has lost more than 3 million jobs and $25 billion in sales. Many of the restaurants that close during the pandemic will not reopen their doors. The York City Independent Restaurant Association are the independent restaurants that love to serve you during your workday lunch, on evenings before a Strand Show, on bustling First Fridays, and during Restaurant Week York.

“We know that this is not an ideal time to be asking for money, but there is need right now in York County! Our nonprofits’ need for essential funds is certainly not stopping and is even greater right now,” continues Given. “Give Local York has always been an amazing way to unite our community. Now, more than ever, we need to feel togetherness as a community and to show that we have each others’ backs.”