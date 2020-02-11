Glatfelter moving headquarters out of York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Glatfelter plans to relocate its corporate headquarters in York to Charlotte, North Carolina, the company has announced in a news release.

The move is expected in the middle of this year.

Glatfelter sold its specialty papers business to Pixelle Specialty Solutions in October 2018. It no longer has a manufacturing presence in York and has reduced its Pennsylvania workforce by over 90%.

“Our decision to move Glatfelter’s headquarters to a larger metropolitan area is another important step in our ongoing transformation,” Glatfelter chairman and CEO Dante Parrini said in the news release. “Charlotte provides enhanced access to a larger pool of critical resources and talent for future growth, and the Carolinas are a leading hub for the broader nonwovens industry. Additionally, being near a premier airport like Charlotte Douglas International allows for easier and more efficient business travel.”

“Since the company’s founding, Glatfelter has had a long and rich tradition in York County and benefitted from the positive impact on our history, culture and people,” Parrini added. “We also value the strong relationships we have built with our local communities and business partners over the years and will continue to operate a satellite office in York to facilitate a more thoughtful and planned transition to our new headquarters.”