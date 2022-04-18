YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — With its fourteenth year of celebrating green, health, and local living, Downtown Inc. has announced the return of Go Green in the City in York. The event features more than 40 vendors, live music, food, and more.

Presented by UPMC, the event will be held in the block between Noth Beaver Street (Philadelphia to Market) and South Beaver Street (Market to Mason Avenue).

In recognition of this year’s Earth Day theme, “Invest in Our Planet,” the event will be powered entirely by renewable energy credits from Enel Green Power, the event’s official energy sponsor.

“Not only does this event provide us with the opportunity to showcase the continual growth and development of our beloved downtown, but it allows us to educate and inspire the community to make responsible and sustainable decisions for the betterment of our planet,” said Jonathan Desmarais, Director of Downtown Inc.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. on April 23 and come to an end at 3 p.m. To see the full list of live entertainment, activities, parking information, and available vendors, click here.