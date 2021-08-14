Gov. Wolf and York community honors former governor

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities came together to remember a former Pennsylvania governor known for his commitment to helping others.

The late George Leader was known for his strong leadership and caring heart.

Governor Tom Wolf was on hand for the placement of a marker to commemorate Leader’s birthplace in the City of York.

Governor Leader was known for improving mental health services and developing programs for people with intellectual disabilities and seniors. After his career in politics, Leader started assisted living and retirement communities.

On Saturday, his family members said the recognition means a lot.

“School districts did not have an obligation to educate children with, what then were called handicaps,” Leader’s son Michael said. “A law was passed and he implemented a law that required school districts to and if school districts didn’t do it he said the state would do it and bill them for it.”

George Leader was governor from 1955 until 1959.

He was the first York County native to hold that office, and now Tom Wolf is the second.